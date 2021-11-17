Brazil - cattle prices bounce back

Factory cattle prices in Brazil surged by the equivalent of 22c/kg at the end of last week to reach €3.07/kg.

China - pig price rise continues

Live pig prices continue to rise in China, reaching the equivalent of €2.52/kg this week, as demand for pigmeat has increased from consumers.

Australia - lamb eating quality probe approved

A hot carcase probe has been approved by Australian Meat Industry Language and Standards (AMILS) committee for use on lambs that will enable a prediction be made on eating quality.

USA - McDonald’s tests plant-based burger

Mc Donald’s has begun testing Beyond Meat’s plant-based burger at eight outlets in the USA having been trialled for a short time in a number of European countries.