New Zealand - artificial intelligence in dairy

Dutch-based Connecterra has announced an agreement with Fonterra to sell its Intelligent Dairy Assistant through its retail division, Farm Source.

Argentina - drop in beef exports

The Consortium of Argentine Meat Exporters reports exports of 41,600t product weight for October 2021, a drop of 32% compared with October 2020 because of government export restrictions.

China - steady pig trade

China’s live pig price remains steady at the equivalent of €2.53/kg, with more farmers reluctant to sell pigs (Bord Bia China).

Russia - increase in wheat export duty

The Russian wheat export duty is set to rise from $78.30/t to $80.80/t from 1 December, according to the agriculture ministry, and the new duty will be in effect until 7 December.