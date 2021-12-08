Advert for Irish steaks in the Negishi restaurant group, which has 40 outlets.

Australia - new player in Australian sheep processing

Minerva, Brazil’s third-largest beef processor, has completed the acquisition of a 65% stake in two Australian sheepmeat processors, with capacity of 1m sheep annually.

US – Tyson to pay worker bonus

Tyson Foods has announced it will spend $50m (€44.2m) on end-of-year bonuses for staff, which is worth between $300 (€265) and $700 (€619) depending on length of service.

Japan – Irish steak debuts on restaurant menus

Bord Bia reports that Irish steak will be an option for customers in 10 of the Negishi restaurant chain this month, a first for Irish steakmeat in a major restaurant chain in Japan.

New Zealand – milk price increase

Fonterra has increased and narrowed the forecast farmgate milk price range to NZ$8.40 (€5.02) to $9.00 (€5.38) per kg MS, up from NZD$7.90 (€4.73) to $8.90 (€5.32) per kg MS.