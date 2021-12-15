China is buying more grain, but less pigmeat in international markets.

New Zealand - increase in dairy exports

High demand for dairy products, combined with strong export prices, is expected to deliver an estimated 10% growth in New Zealand dairy export revenue to $20.9bn (€12.5) in 2022.

China - buying grain rumours

There are indications that China has purchased “large volumes” of French, Ukrainian and Australian feed grains (wheat, barley and maize), which comes somewhat as a surprise given that the country has supposedly had a big maize harvest and the ongoing reports of profitability challenges in its pig sector.

US - pigmeat exports to China down

US pigmeat exports to China are down by more than 250,000t in the first 10 months of 2021, a 41% drop.

Brazil - another acquisition for leading meat processor

JBS has announced the agreement to purchase Italian speciality meat company King’s Group through its subsidiary Rigamonti for €82m.