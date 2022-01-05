John Deere has a driver-free tractor ready for production.

USA – high-tech tractor unveiled

John Deere revealed a fully autonomous tractor that’s ready for large-scale production at CES, the technology show in Las Vegas this week.

Brazil - beef exports fall

Brazil’s beef exports fell 164,000t to 1.6m tonnes (product weight) in 2021, affected by the loss of the Chinese market for three months.

Russia - wheat export quota finally set

Following many months of speculation, Russia has finally set its wheat export quota from mid-February to the end of June 2022 at 8Mt.

Australia - surge in sheepmeat exports to US

In the year ending November 2021, Australia exported 92,610t of sheepmeat to the USA, a 17% increase on the previous year.