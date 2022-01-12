Brazil - beef exports down
Brazil exported just over 1.5m tonnes of beef in 2021, a 10% reduction compared with 2020.
India - country opens to US pigmeat
India has agreed this week to accept pigmeat imports from the US, described as “the culmination of nearly two decades of work” by US ag secretary Tom Vilsack.
New Zealand - reduced milk forecast
Fonterra has revised the forecast for its 2021/22 New Zealand milk collections to 1,500m kilogrammes of milk solids (kg MS), down from its opening forecast of 1,525m kg MS.
UN - world food price index reaches 10-year high
The UN Food and Agriculture Organisation world food price index for 2021 averaged 125.7 points, 27.6 points (28.1%) above 2020 and a 10-year high.
SHARING OPTIONS: