Threatened Russian invasion of Ukraine is the biggest single driver of grain price increases in past week.

China - pig prices fall

Bord Bia reports that live pig prices in China were CNY14.35 (€2.01/kg) this week, down 13.2% overall for January.

Black Sea - impact of possible war in Ukraine

The apparent heightening of tensions between Russia and Ukraine has been the single major driver in the upward trend in grain prices over the past week.

South Africa - tariffs imposed on chicken

South Africa has announced anti-dumping tariffs on imports from five countries including Ireland between now and June 2022. The Irish rate will go from 0% to 158.4%.

USA - second-highest number of cattle on feed

USDA reports that there were 12m cattle in feed lots for slaughter on 1 January, the second-highest at the start of the year since records began in 1996.