China - pig prices fall
Bord Bia reports that live pig prices in China were CNY14.35 (€2.01/kg) this week, down 13.2% overall for January.
Black Sea - impact of possible war in Ukraine
The apparent heightening of tensions between Russia and Ukraine has been the single major driver in the upward trend in grain prices over the past week.
South Africa - tariffs imposed on chicken
South Africa has announced anti-dumping tariffs on imports from five countries including Ireland between now and June 2022. The Irish rate will go from 0% to 158.4%.
USA - second-highest number of cattle on feed
USDA reports that there were 12m cattle in feed lots for slaughter on 1 January, the second-highest at the start of the year since records began in 1996.
SHARING OPTIONS: