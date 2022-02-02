Canadian beef exports to Philippines and South Korea are restored.

France - meat labelling extension

Country of origin of pork, chicken and lamb will come into effect in France with effect from 1 March.

New Zealand - increase in milk price forecast

Fonterra, New Zealand’s biggest co-op, lifted its 2021/22 final forecast farmgate milk price midpoint to NZ$9.20/kg MS, the equivalent of 38c/litre in Irish money.

South America - grain harvest fears

Dry weather in Argentina is set to threaten the anticipated 51Mt maize harvest, while over half of early maize crops in Brazil are at the critical flowering or grain fill stage.

Canada - BSE export ban lifted

Canadian beef exports to both Philippines and South Korea can resume with the lifting of bans imposed following the discovery of an atypical BSE case in Canada.