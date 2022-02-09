China - soya imports at 100Mt

China is the world’s largest soya bean importer, which is mostly crushed and fed to the pig herd. For 2021/22 marketing year, Chinese soya bean imports are forecast at 100Mt (USDA).

US - JBS settles beef price lawsuit

It is reported in the US that JBS, the world’s largest meat processor, has agreed to a $52.5m (€46m)settlement in a beef price-fixing lawsuit, although it has not admitted liability.

Australia - sheepmeat exports down

Australian sheepmeat exports for 2021 were down 5% at 383,457t, with China the biggest market at 116,518t, followed by the USA at 87,489t (source: Meat and Livestock Australia).

Uruguay - record beef prices

Beef prices for steers are as high as the equivalent of €4.21/kg in Uruguay, according to the World Beef Report.