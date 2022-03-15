Argentina - soya bean exports banned
Argentina is to suspend its exports of soya bean meal and soya oil “until further notice”. The move was announced by government on 14 March ahead of what is rumoured to be a further hike in export tax level from 31% to 33%.
China - fertiliser reserves released
Reuters reports that the Chinese government has released 3m tonnes from fertiliser reserves for the spring planting season.
USA - fertiliser production grant programme
US Secretary for Agriculture Tom Vilsack has announced a $250m (€227m) grant programme “to support independent, innovative and sustainable American fertiliser production”.
UK - pigmeat production increase
The English levy board - Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board - reports that UK pigmeat production for February totalled 89,400t, up 5% from January and up 6% compared with last year.
SHARING OPTIONS: