UK tariffs on US maize will stop on 1st June

New Zealand - Fonterra half-year results up 9%

Fonterra, the NZ dairy co-operative group, announced its 2022 interim results, which show a half-year profit after tax of NZ$364m (€229m), on revenue of NZ$10,797 (€6,802).

Brazil - value of beef grows

The value of Brazilian beef exports in March 2021 is $5,893 (€5,357) per tonne, a 29% increase on March 2021.

China - increase in sheepmeat imports

China imported 34,629t of sheepmeat from New Zealand in the first two months of 2022, up from 27,730t imported in the same period last year.

UK maize tariff to be lifted

The UK will lift the 25% tariff imposed on maize imports from the US on 1 June following the lifting of tariffs by the US on steel and aluminium imports from the UK.