Record number of cattle on feed in US.

New Zealand - Fonterra pulls out of Russia>

New Zealand dairy co-op Fonterra has announced that it will exit from all business in Russia.

China - pigmeat imports slashed

In January and February 2022, China imported 276,000t of pigmeat, 60% less than the 689,000t it imported in the same period last year.

USA - record number of cattle on feed

USDA reports that cattle numbers in feedlots were at 12.2m on 1 March, the highest since records began in 1996.

Uruguay - €4/kg for lambs

Uruguay is South America’s largest exporter of sheepmeat and farmers there are currently receiving the equivalent of €4.02/kg to €4.05/kg.