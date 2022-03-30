New Zealand - Fonterra pulls out of Russia>
New Zealand dairy co-op Fonterra has announced that it will exit from all business in Russia.
China - pigmeat imports slashed
In January and February 2022, China imported 276,000t of pigmeat, 60% less than the 689,000t it imported in the same period last year.
USA - record number of cattle on feed
USDA reports that cattle numbers in feedlots were at 12.2m on 1 March, the highest since records began in 1996.
Uruguay - €4/kg for lambs
Uruguay is South America’s largest exporter of sheepmeat and farmers there are currently receiving the equivalent of €4.02/kg to €4.05/kg.
