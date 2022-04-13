USA - wheat crop improves

Winter wheat condition scores in the US marginally improved, according to this week’s USDA crop progress report. Rated at 32% “good to excellent”, scores were up two percentage points from last week and are now marginally ahead of the 2018 ratings.

New Zealand - trade agreement with Gulf states

New Zealand and a group of six Gulf states have agreed to restart negotiations to see if a deal to eliminate tariffs on goods including beef and sheepmeat from NZ largely agreed in 2009 can be concluded.

Argentina - drop in cattle kill

In the year to March 2022, just under 13m head of cattle were slaughtered, 1m less than the previous 12-month period, according to the world beef report.

EU - pig prices compared

EU average pigmeat price for S grades for week ending 2 April was €1.93/kg, compared with the Irish average of €1.43/kg.