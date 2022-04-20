New Zealand - more dairy workers allowed

The New Zealand Government has announced it will increase access for international dairy farm workers from 300 to 800 for the 2022 season in addition to the 200 granted access last year.

China - pigmeat output returns to 2018 levels

In the first quarter of 2022, China produced 15.6m tonnes of pigmeat, the highest since the last quarter of 2018.

Brazil - fertiliser from Russia due to land

Bloomberg reports that up to 550,000t of fertiliser from Russia is landing in Brazil up to 5 May, but, thereafter, supplies are uncertain.

US - call for suspension of beef imports from Brazil

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association in the US has called on Agriculture Secretary Vilsack to suspend beef imports from Brazil until it “proves it is capable of adhering to our standards”.