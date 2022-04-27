Feedlot cattle numbers in US at record levels for 1 April.

International - less grain, more demand

Last week’s 2022 harvest projections from the International Grains Council indicated a 13Mt drop in total grains production. Consumption is expected to increase, with global stocks set to decrease.

New Zealand - dairy production down

The latest milk supply figures from New Zealand show the country is back 5% for the first three months of the year compared with the same period last year.

US - record number of cattle on feed

There were 12.1m cattle in US feedlots on 1 April, the highest number for that date since USDA records began in 1996.

China - pig price rises again

China’s weekly live pig price has risen sharply by 11.2% to the equivalent of €2.12/kg and brings the monthly increase to 19.8%.