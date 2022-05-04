Tillage farming on the farm of Andrij Patuschenko, 20km north of Kherson, Ukraine. / Andrij Patuschenko

Argentina - plan to produce more beef

The minister for agriculture, livestock and fisheries in Argentina has launched a plan to increase Argentina’s beef production by 600,000t by 2030.

Middle East - JBS makes acquisitions in Saudi Arabia and UAE

The world’s largest meat processor, JBS are on the acquisition trail again with two frozen food businesses, one in Saudi Arabia and the other in United Arab Emirates.

Ukraine - spring crop planting down

According to Ukraine Grain Association, Ukraine’s Agricultural Ministry data highlighted that as of 2 May, Ukrainian farmers have planted 4.7m hectares of spring crops, an increase of 6% over the previous week, but just 30% of 2021.

US - drop in pigmeat exports

US pigmeat exports for the first two months of 2022 are down 18% at 338,038t compared with 411,760t in the same period in 2021.