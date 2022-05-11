Reduced grain forecast in India

A very hot March has resulted in India’s wheat production forecast for 2022 being reduced by 6.3Mt, to 105Mt. This is further affecting on global availability.

Record meat price index

The FAO meat index averaged 121.9 points in April, up 2.7 points (2.2 percent) from March and setting a new record high.

Volatile pig price in China

Bord Bia reporta China’s weekly live hog prices have fluctuated over the past week going from 15.41CNY/kg (€2.17/kg) to a low of 14.84 CNY/kg (€2.11/kg) and now back to 15.31CNY/kg (€2.15/kg).

Fonterra reduces milk price forecast

Fonterra has revised its 2021/22 forecast farmgate milk price down to the equivalent of 41.3 c/l.