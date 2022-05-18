Canada's use of import TRQs has triggered a launch of dispute proceedings by New Zealand.

Canada - dispute proceedings launched by NZ

Canada’s implementation of dairy quotas has triggered a disputes procedure being launched by New Zealand under the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) agreement.

Brazil - jump in beef exports

Brazil’s beef exports in April 2022 were 185,434t, up from 151,901t in April 2021, according to ABIEC, which represents the Brazilian meat processing industry.

Indonesia - foot and mouth discovered

The discovery of foot and mouth in Indonesia for the first time since 1984 has led to the Australian government suspending the import of some animal products.

Ukraine - impact on maize production

Last week’s WASDE report suggested that maize production in 2022/23 would be lower year on year, mainly because of reduced production in Ukraine (-22.6Mt) and the US (-16.6Mt).