USA - milk production down in April

April milk production in the United States is down 1% compared with April 2021. The number of milk cows on farms in the United States was 9.4 million head, 98,000 head fewer than April 2021, but unchanged from March 2022.

China - pork imports plummet

China’s pork imports plunged 65.1% in the first four months of the year compared with last year, according to official customs data.

France - hot spell affects wheat crop

The condition of French wheat crops was downgraded recently as a result of the hot spell in preceding weeks. The FranceAgriMer report put 73% of French soft wheat in ‘good’ or ‘excellent’ condition, down from 82% the previous week. Crop condition for winter barley was also down 8% and spring barley was down 7%.

Malaysia - chicken export ban

Food protectionism spreads as Malaysia bans export of whole chickens from 1 June to address a shortage of chicken in the country. Malaysia exports 3.6 million whole chickens per month.