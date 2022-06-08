China - EU pigmeat exports fall>

EU pig meat exports to China for the first quarter of 2022 were down 63% at 353,000t compared with 958,000t in same period in 2021.

New Zealand - Fonterra share buy-back

New Zealand dairy co-op Fonterra has announced that it will allocate NZ$50m (€30.1m) for a share buy-back scheme starting on 30 June because it believes the shares are undervalued by the market.

USA - spring wheat planting still behind

Spring wheat planting made reasonable progress last week reaching 82% complete, but this is still below average for this time of year.

Brazil - beef report 2022 released

ABIEC, which represents the Brazilian beef industry, has released its 2022 report, which reveals that it expects the value of beef exports to exceed $10bn (€9.3bn) this year - a record.