New Zealand - drop in milk output

April 2022 milk supply for New Zealand is back 5.2% on the 2021 figure. Supply for the first quarter of 2022 was already back by 4%.

Poland/Ukraine - grain silos planned on border

US President Joe Biden has announced that his country plans to build temporary grain silos around the Ukraine-Poland border to assist with grain exports in the absence of Ukraine being able to ship through its ports.

Argentina - beef consumption at lowest level

The Rosario Stock Exchange report that beef consumption in Argentina was at its lowest level in 100 years in 2021 at 47.8kg per person.

USA - drop in pigmeat exports to China

US pigmeat exports to China for the first four months of 2022 were 139,732t, down 56% on the same period in 2021.