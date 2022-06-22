China - rising pig prices

Pig prices have been rising in China over recent weeks and are now at CNY16.80/kg (€2.38/kg) - the highest so far in 2022.

New Zealand - fall in milk output

New Zealand dairy output continued to fall in May - down 6.5% - and the drop in 2021/2022 season production is now 4.2%.

Brazil - rise in beef exports

Brazil’s beef exports between January and May 2022 are running 25% ahead of the same period in 2021 at 887,321t.

USA - lamb exports increase

Sheepmeat is a tiny part of the US meat industry, but exports increased by 49% to 6,512t between January and April compared with the same period last year.