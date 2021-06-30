Brazil currency strengthens
Brazil’s real reached a yearly high this week at BRL4.89 = €1, and has potential to strengthen further according to finance minister Paulo Guedes
Less Australian beef in US
US beef imports from Australia have almost halved up to 20 June at 63,000t compared with over 110,000t for same period last year.
Increase in EU pigmeat exports
EU pigmeat exports increased by 24% between January and April this year compared with 2020 to 2.1m tonnes carcase weight equivalent with 1.2m tonnes going to China
Fonterra sells in China
Fonterra has agreed to sell its half share in two farms in China for $88m, as it pulls back from global expansion.
