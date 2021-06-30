Brazil currency strengthens

Brazil’s real reached a yearly high this week at BRL4.89 = €1, and has potential to strengthen further according to finance minister Paulo Guedes

Less Australian beef in US

US beef imports from Australia have almost halved up to 20 June at 63,000t compared with over 110,000t for same period last year.

Increase in EU pigmeat exports

EU pigmeat exports increased by 24% between January and April this year compared with 2020 to 2.1m tonnes carcase weight equivalent with 1.2m tonnes going to China

Fonterra sells in China

Fonterra has agreed to sell its half share in two farms in China for $88m, as it pulls back from global expansion.