Brazil has approved the growing of a drought-tolerant genetically modified wheat variety. The approval was made by biosecurity agency CTNbio.

Reuters reported that the approval of the crop makes Brazil the second nation after Argentina to approve the wheat strain.

GM wheat varieties have not been grown commercially, as consumers have been skeptical about their use.

However, GM corn and soy are grown in large quantities in North and South America and have helped to reduce the use of insecticides and herbicides.

End uses

The end uses for these crops are generally for animal feed and biofuels rather than human consumption.

Reuters also reported that the company in charge of the wheat, Bioceres Crop Solutions (BCS), would start to market what it calls HB4 wheat this year.

However, the initial focus will be on getting seed for the crop multiplied rather than producing grain for flour. BCS is based in Rosario, Argentina.

In recent months, those following grain markets will know that a severe drought has hit parts of South America and that the Argentinian soya bean crop has been particularly badly affected.

This wheat offers some security to growers, as it has been shown to yield higher than conventional varieties.