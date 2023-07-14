There was a massive focus on break crops at the recent variety open days.

This is unsurprising given the benefits break crops can deliver in yield to following crops, but also in improving soil health by working on compaction, adding stems back to the soil and, of course, helping to reduce disease levels by providing a break.

Another important advantage of break crops is the ability to use different chemistry to control grass weeds, especially problem weeds like brome.

In 2023, it is estimated that 4,500 more hectares of oilseed rape were planted. The year 2022 also saw an increase in area of this crop by 4,500ha, bringing the current area to an estimated 19,000ha.

The beans area in 2023 is estimated to have increased by 4,500-5,000ha.

This is, of course, helped by the Protein Aid Scheme, the budget for which doubled to €7m this year, along with the fact that fertiliser prices remain high and protein crops do not require artificial nitrogen fertiliser.

Prices

Oilseed rape price helped that increase in the autumn, although prices have dropped dramatically since then.

Oilseed rape has also become easier to grow, as new traits have been bred into varieties, including pod shatter resistance and resistance to Turnip Yellows Virus (TuYV).

It was also interesting to see Goldcrop trialling Lupins at its trial site in Shanagarry, Co Cork. John Dunne had planted many different types of Lupins.

Increasing diversity with Lupins

Lupins were also on display at Teagasc Oak Park, so some people may have seen this display as well.

Lupins can be used as animal feed and they have a number of advantages. For example, John explained that narrow leaf lupins will grow in a pH from 5.5 to 6.5. They add more diversity to the farm and a good crop could hit 2t/ac.

Oilseed rape will be harvested soon and sowing season is only a few weeks away, so it is time to start thinking about cropping plans for the next season.

We will have more information on varieties in Thursday's 13 July paper, and online, as we run a Focus with some of the highlights from the variety of open days held over the past few weeks.

You can catch up on some of those open days on the Tillage Podcast by clicking here.