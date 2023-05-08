Heavy rain over the weekend has lead to a deterioration in grass utilisation

Heavy, thundery downpours right across the country on Saturday and Sunday has made land wet again and cows are doing damage on many farms.

While the strip wires were put away over the last two weeks, it may be time to bring them back out again on farms that are soft after all the rain.

The ideal is to have cows on a 36-hour break at this time of year, meaning they get three grazings per paddock.

Rejected

However, if the field is wet - even if only at surface level - this means that the cows will be walking a lot of this grass into the ground and dirtying it, leading to a lot more rejected area.

This has a couple of knock-on effects. Firstly, the cows will have to move on faster than they should, leading to a faster round length than desired.

Secondly, this rejected grass continues to grow and will get very stemmy by the time the field is due to be grazed again.

The best policy during this period is to return to a 12-hour grass allocation meaning cows get a fresh break at every milking which improves utilisation.

As soon as land dries up again, the strip wires can be taken down and cows put back on to a 36-hour break.

For fields that were badly grazed this time around, the best thing for them is to aim to be back into them again in two weeks’ time at a low cover and hopefully in dry weather to take them down to target post-grazing residual.

They may need to be topped at the next or subsequent rotations.