Tillage farmer Norman Davis from Trim chatting with Claire Bryan from the Department of Agriculture at the BISS clinic held in Trim Castle Hotel on 28 March. \ Claire Nash

The Dealer likes to give credit where credit is due and this is the case for the Department of Agriculture’s clinics and meetings on the Basis Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP).

Department-approved advisers are in “up to our eyes at the minute, ring back in a few weeks” mode, so I was pleasantly surprised then to be able to submit my BISS and SCEP applications at the Department events.

They are a good way to both help farmers and aid advisers who are swamped with work.

Deafening silence

But, if I am awarding gold stars for these schemes, I’m afraid the dissemination of Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) information gets none. Information is being drip-fed periodically and there is still no sign of the women’s, young farmers’, dairy and farm safety entry routes opening, not to mention a deafening silence on the dribble bar inclusion fiasco.