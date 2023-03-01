An 89ac roadside farm situated at Ballinlyna, Kilfinane, Co Limerick, sold for €1,395,000 (€15,674/ac) at auction with GVM auctioneers on Friday last.

Described as an excellent-quality grassland farm situated in the heart of the Golden Vale, it was a former dairy farm with a considerable amount of road frontage close to Kilfinane. It was offered for sale in its entirety, or lots of 62ac and 27ac, respectively.