The roadside farm in the Golden Vale goes for auction on 24 February.

Described as an excellent-quality grassland farm situated in the heart of the Golden Vale, it was a former dairy farm with a considerable amount of road frontage close to Kilfinane. It was offered for sale in its entirety, or lots of 62ac and 27ac, respectively.

An 89ac roadside farm situated at Ballinlyna, Kilfinane, Co Limerick, sold for €1,395,000 (€15,674/ac) at auction with GVM auctioneers on Friday last.

After a slow start, which saw only one offer placed when offered in lots, the auction kicked into life when the entire was opened to bidding. It opened at €900,000 and reached €1,150,000 before a recess and the vendors were consulted.

Following this, it was placed on the market and bids flowed from three bidders until auctioneer Richard Ryan brought the hammer down at €1,395,000.

The purchaser was a north Cork-based solicitor acting in trust for a client.

Laois land leases

Meanwhile in Laois, auctioneer Joseph Coogan had five-year leases on three farms up for public auction last Friday.

All had no entitlements and prices ranged from €575/ac for 25ac at Durrow to €450/ac at Abbeyleix, while a 29ac farm at Ballacolla was withdrawn at €380/ac and subsequently leased at a higher figure.