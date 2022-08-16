Twenty-two red rosettes and six championships were up for grabs at Sunday’s national Charolais championship in Tullamore, with a total prize fund of over €13,000.

With over 150 entries, the Charolais breed was judged across two rings. Judge for the males was Raymond Irvine from Ballindalloch, Scotland, while well-known breeder Tracey Gunn took charge in the female ring.

Tracey and her husband Dave manage the famous Balthayock Herd for Major David Walter and is no stranger to the Tullamore Show ring, having judged in Ireland on many occasions before.

Martin Ryan and family took the top spot with their French-imported cow Goldstar Pepite. The December 2018-born cow is by Matuvu and out of Magesty and has already won a number of championships on the show circuit this summer. The reserve senior champion, the December 2018-born Goldstar Panacotta, also came from the Goldstar stable.

Niall Maguire and Simone McCabe had a dream Tullamore Show debut.

Senior male calf champion and reserve overall champion, Rockvalley Stetson ET pictured with owner Simone McCabe.

Their November-born bull calf Rockvalley Stetson, by Cavelands Fenian, took first place in the November 2021-born bull class, and was tapped out overall reserve Charolais champion and secured the senior male calf champion title.

Reserve in the senior male calf championship was Galway man David Watts’ bull calf Sagesse Sidney ET. The October 2021-born bull is by Doonally New.

In the senior female calf championship, first place went to Westmeath breeder Jim Geoghegan for his September 2021-born daughter of Horace JD out of Lisnagre Nice ET.

Standing reserve were Andrew Norris and Darragh McManus with their December 2021-born heifer Dreamteam Show Queen, sired by Fury Action.

In the junior male calf championship Meath breeder Shane Maguire came up trumps with his January 2022-born bull calf Dun Doire Tommy, sired by Doonally New.

Junior male champion Dun Doire Tommy with owner Shane Maguire.

Taking up the reserve position in this championship were John and Megan Searson with their January-born bull calf Sheehills Toronto, sired by Clenagh Lyle.

Junior female champion Firoda Tilly with owners Brian and Seamus Nolan.

Kilkenny breeders Brian and Seamus Nolan were tapped out winners in the junior female calf championship with their February 2022-born heifer calf sired by Neptune.

Standing in reserve was the first prize winner in the January 2022-born heifer calf class, Mashantucket Treasure, sired by Stimothee and shown by Cavan brothers William and Andrew Woods.

Senior female calf champion, Lisnagre Show Girl with Jim Geoghegan, owner.

First prize in the national Charolais heifer of the year born in 2020 went to Gerry O’Keeffe for his December 2020-born heifer by Jaquard.