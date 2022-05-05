The land market continues to perform well, with good demand for properties put up for auction.
Eamonn Gaffney Auctioneers sold a 37ac residential farm, with a farmyard and entitlements, at Marahill, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.
The property sold in the entire for €405,000.
Buildings in the yard include a two-bay slatted shed and a four-bay single-slatted shed.
Longford sales
Murtagh Bros sold a 44ac farm at Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, at auction. The farm, at Culloge, is in one block and it sold in the entire for €375,000.
The same auctioneers also sold a 32.2ac farm at Whiterock, Co Longford.
There is a derelict cottage on the holding and it has frontage on two public roads. It sold in the entire for €245,000.
Galway farm
Connaughton Auctioneers sold a 24.12ac farm at Kilkerrin, Co Galway.
There is a four-bedroom derelict house and a number of outbuildings on the property, which is located at Carrowntober East. It sold in the entire for €250,000.
GVM Auctioneers sold a small holding of farmland and a farmhouse located at Castlecrine, Sixmilebridge, Co Clare, at auction.
The single-storey farmhouse on 2.39ac fetched €110,000. The house is in need of repair.
Lot 3, comprising a 4ac roadside field, sold for €29,000.
SHARING OPTIONS: