Murtagh Bros sold this farm at Whiterock, Co Longford, at auction.

The land market continues to perform well, with good demand for properties put up for auction.

Eamonn Gaffney Auctioneers sold a 37ac residential farm, with a farmyard and entitlements, at Marahill, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

The property sold in the entire for €405,000.

Buildings in the yard include a two-bay slatted shed and a four-bay single-slatted shed.

Longford sales

Murtagh Bros sold a 44ac farm at Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, at auction. The farm, at Culloge, is in one block and it sold in the entire for €375,000.

The same auctioneers also sold a 32.2ac farm at Whiterock, Co Longford.

There is a derelict cottage on the holding and it has frontage on two public roads. It sold in the entire for €245,000.

Galway farm

Connaughton Auctioneers sold a 24.12ac farm at Kilkerrin, Co Galway.

There is a four-bedroom derelict house and a number of outbuildings on the property, which is located at Carrowntober East. It sold in the entire for €250,000.

GVM Auctioneers sold a small holding of farmland and a farmhouse located at Castlecrine, Sixmilebridge, Co Clare, at auction.

The single-storey farmhouse on 2.39ac fetched €110,000. The house is in need of repair.

Lot 3, comprising a 4ac roadside field, sold for €29,000.