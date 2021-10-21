The 51ac at Moyne & Sieveroe, Co Wicklow, was sold at auction by Quinn Property for a total of €411,000, well over the guide price of €350,000.

GVM held its first blended auction involving in-person and online bidding for the sale of a number of parcels of land at Robertstown, Shanagolden, Co Limerick.

Five bidders registered to bid online and 10 bidders registered to attend on the day.

GVM auctioneer Tom Crosse said the new system worked very smoothly.

Lot 1 was 6.1ac and it made €155,000 or €25,400/ac.

Lot 2 was 22ac of mixed quality land and it made €320,000.

Lot 3 was 5ac and it made €75,000.

Lot 4 was 22ac and it made €145,000.

Overall, the sale averaged €12,600/ac and 16 bidders took part.

“Lot 1 was the standout lot and it set a benchmark for land values going forward,” Tom Crosse said. “All buyers were local and either in business or farming.”

Limerick holdings

Kerry auctioneers Sherry Fitzgerald Stack sold two separate holdings at Fort East, Charleville, Co Limerick, by private treaty, to the same buyer.

The first was a 53ac residential holding, which also has a slatted cattle unit and other sheds. It made €750,000.

The second property was a 45ac non-residential farm. It sold for €400,000. The buyer of the two holdings is moving from the UK to Ireland.

Wicklow farms

Quinn Property sold two Co Wicklow farms in recent online auctions. The first was an 82ac holding at Craffield, Aughrim, with a derelict farmhouse and old sheds.

The property was guided in the region of €725,000 or €8,850/ac for the entire and it was offered in lots. Ten parties registered to bid.

Lot 1 was 44ac with the house. It opened at €300,000 and rose to €420,000 in the first round of bidding.

Lot 2 was 38ac with sheds and outbuildings. It opened at €250,000 and rose to €350,000. Bidding on Lot 3 - the entire - opened at €780,000.

Further bidding then took place on all lots. The entire was bid to a peak of €970,000.

However, Lot 1 was bid to €575,000 and sold at that to a Co Wicklow-based farmer. This equalled €13,000/ac.

Lot 2 sold for €400,000 to a Dublin-based businessman, equal to €10,500/ac. The total was €975,000.

Strong price

“This was a very strong price for land in an upland part of Co. Wicklow,” auctioneer David Quinn said.

The second farm was 51ac with hill rights at Moyne & Slieveroe, Tinahely, which was offered in three lots.

Lot 1 was 11.5ac with a derelict residence. It opened at €80,000 and rose to €95,000. Lot 2 was 19.5ac. It opened at €70,000 and six more bids brought it to €120,000. Lot 3 - 20ac - opened at €70,000 and rose to €110,000.

After consultations, bidding resumed. Lot 1 went on the market at €120,000 and was sold at €133,000 to a local farmer.

Lot 2 went on the market at €120,000 and was knocked down at €160,000 after further bidding from four parties, to a Wexford-based farmer.

Lot 3 went on the market after reaching €114,000. The hammer fell at €118,000 to a local farmer.

The sum of the three lots equated to €411,000, well over the guide price of €350,000.