There was strong demand for good farm properties that were offered at auction in recent days.
JP&M Doyle sold a traditional farmhouse on 61ac at Hollywood, Wicklow, for €1,060,000.
The property had been guided €700,000, so the selling price exceeds this by 50%.
The Georgian-style house was built in 1880 and there are granite stone outbuildings beside it.
The land is good-quality, laid out in 17 fields and it has road frontage and good views of the Wicklow mountains.
The same auctioneers also sold 46ac at Cupidstown, Co Kildare, for €530,000. It had been guided at €390,000.
GVM Auctioneers in Limerick sold a 36ac roadside holding in Tipperary for €500,000.
The property is at Derryleigh, Newport. The land is laid out in three main divisions, is well fenced and has extensive road frontage.
Murtagh Bros sold a 31.5ac farm at Rathbracken, Granard, Co Longford, for €497,000, well over the guide price.
The holding has lengthy road frontage and is well regarded as fattening land.
It is well-fenced and has a cattle crush.
