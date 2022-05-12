JP&M Doyle sold this old house on 61ac located at Hollywood, Co Wicklow, at auction for €1.06m.

There was strong demand for good farm properties that were offered at auction in recent days.

The property had been guided €700,000, so the selling price exceeds this by 50%.

The Georgian-style house was built in 1880 and there are granite stone outbuildings beside it.

The land is good-quality, laid out in 17 fields and it has road frontage and good views of the Wicklow mountains.

The same auctioneers also sold 46ac at Cupidstown, Co Kildare, for €530,000. It had been guided at €390,000.

GVM Auctioneers in Limerick sold a 36ac roadside holding in Tipperary for €500,000.

Murtagh Bros sold the 31.5ac holding at Rathbracken, near Granard, for €497,000.

The property is at Derryleigh, Newport. The land is laid out in three main divisions, is well fenced and has extensive road frontage.

The holding has lengthy road frontage and is well regarded as fattening land.

It is well-fenced and has a cattle crush.