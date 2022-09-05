Bord Bia's Joe Burke; host farmer John Purcell; Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett; and director of knowledge transfer at Teagasc Dr Stan Lalor on John's farm.

An organic beef open day will take place on the farm of John Purcell, Ross, Golden, Cashel, Co Tipperary, on Wednesday 28 September.

Those interested in learning more about organics can attend the west Tipperary farm from 10am, with proceedings expected to finish at 3pm.

Launched by Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett on Monday 5 September, the open day is jointly organised by Teagasc, Bord Bia and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) and will provide farmers with the opportunity to see an organic beef farm in operation and discuss all aspects of production and marketing of the beef produced on the farm.

Open day topics

Topics for discussion at the open day include beef production systems, organic markets, financial supports, clover, soil health, farm buildings for organic beef production, economics, habitats and biodiversity. There will also be an organic food village with exhibitors.

The final part of the open day will feature an open forum to discuss the future of the Irish organic beef sector.

The date for national organic beef open day is significant, as it is just in advance of the opening of the next application window for the Organic Farming Scheme in October.

A video highlighting what will be on show on 28 September can also be viewed here.

Speaking in Tipperary at the launch, Minister Hackett said: “The Irish beef industry has a strong reputation, which I believe can only be further enhanced by increasing our Irish organic beef offering.

"This will help to stimulate new market opportunities for producers, both at home and abroad.“

The minister said that the increased payments under the Organic Farming Scheme will help to ensure that the necessary foundational support is there for all farmers who want to go organic.

Director of knowledge transfer in Teagasc Dr Stan Lalor said: “Many stakeholders operating in the organic sector, including certification, education and retail, will be in attendance and will provide a one-stop-shop for farmers to cover all aspects of organic farming, from technical knowledge to education to market development to financial supports and much more.

"Teagasc has enhanced its organic specialist and organic advisory teams and they will provide detailed information to all farmers attending on the opportunities.”

For more information on the open day and to register, click here.