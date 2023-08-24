The rain that preceded Storm Betty put an end to harvesting last week, after good progress had been made in some parts. However, as you move further north, the same cutting days were not available and the northwest continued to be hit by rain this week.

While the cereal harvest is almost over for many, large amounts remain to be cut in the northeast and northwest. In the northeast, a lot of spring barley is a week or more from harvest.

Nationally, the estimate is that 75% of the cereal harvest was cut as we went to print this week, albeit in a stop-start fashion. Spring barley is the main crop under the knife at present, but some winter wheat is still being finished up and spring beans are underway.

Yields a major issue

Spring barley being cut at present was generally sown in late April, but May-sown crops are also being harvested. Yields hitting as low at 1.5t/ac and 2t/ac are common. The average yield of lateApril-sown barley being cut now is probably over the 2t/ac mark. However, there are reports of crops in the south hitting over 3t/ac. In general, bushels are in the low 60s and are contributing to the poor yields.

Moisture contents vary hugely, with some farmers getting down to 17% and under, while others stop the combine at 23-24% moisture content. However, large numbers of farmers are resigned to cutting at over 20% to get crops in before heads fall to the ground and yield is lost.

The majority of malting barley continues to fail to meet standards, which is a major blow to farmers.

Straw yields look to be topping out at six to seven round 4X4 bales per acre, but down to four bales per acre for many. Some farmers succeeded in baling after the combine this week and last week, but again, in parts spring barley straw remains on the ground.