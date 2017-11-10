Sign in to your account
Good week, bad week: winners and loser in farming this week

By on
Find out who had a week to remember and who had a week to forget in agriculture.
Good week for…

  • It’s another good week for farmers supplying Aurivo. According to the Irish Farmers Journal’s milk league for September, Aurivo suppliers were paid the highest price in the country and they have have the most competitive fixed milk price scheme too.
  • For beef farmers with a few weanlings to sell, as Turkey continues to take cattle from these shores.
  • Shane Ross continues to row back and back down on the disasterous NCT-style tractor test. This week hhe delivered better news for those affected.
  • For breeders of Angus and Hereford bulls, with births from the two breeds rocketing this year.
  • Slowly, but surely there is a bit of light entering the beef trade, with the kill dropping back and factories still on the hunt for cattle.

    • Bad week for...

  • The victims are rural crime, as a new hard-hitting report from the ICSA shows that half of victims are not reporting crimes and the issue of crime itself has not gone away.
  • Farmers in the west and northwest, as there continues to be no respite from weather and fodder woes. We speak to more farmers affected.
  • There are concerns over the exportation of dairy calves, with the Irish Farmers Journal this week revealing that one of the calf-shipping vessels will be out of action at the peak period next year.
  • For farmers on climate change. The Citizens’ Assembly voted last week in favour of a tax on agriculture to curb greenhouse gas emmissons, but there was not a fair spread of people from the country on the Assembly.
  • A farmer in Co Laois, after a straw shed was destroyed following a major blaze.

