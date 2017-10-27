Good week, bad week: winners and losers in farming
By Caitríona Morrissey on 27 October 2017
Find out who had a week to remember and who had a week to forget in agriculture.
More in News
By Amy Forde on 28 October 2017
By Patrick Donohoe on 27 October 2017
By Patrick Donohoe on 27 October 2017
Related Stories
By Lorcan Allen on 25 October 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 25 October 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 27 October 2017
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
Refurbished 6230i and 6310i from €75! Nationwide delivery!...
De laval 10 unit with dumpline. 10 orby pneumatic feeders....
indoor storage bag and frame. includes blow in pipe, 8" camlock, vent pipe ...
White PVC Sliding doorWith functional lock and one key included Dimensions 1...