Good week, bad week: winners and losers in farming

By on
Find out who had a week to remember and who had a week to forget in agriculture.
Find out who had a week to remember and who had a week to forget in agriculture.

Good week for…

  • Female farmers, as the clamour for more women to be involved in agricultural organisations grew louder at the Women and Agriculture conference.

  • Indecision, as the European Commission sets out a new proposal to re-authorise glyphosate for a period of five years, after the vote on a 10-year re-authorisation stalled.
  • Weanling sellers, as two more boatloads of weanlings departed Ireland for Turkey.

  • Comparing the price of a pint of the black stuff, as the Irish Grain Growers Association protested about the price they are paid for malting barley.

  • ICMSA’s deputy president Pat McCormack, who is in pole position to take over from John Comer after six years at the helm.

    • Bad week for…

  • Tractor drivers nationwide, as the new tractor road worthiness test looks set to require examination of more than 850 items on a tractor.
  • Farmers in Carlow, Wicklow and other eastern and southern counties, as they are 10 times more likely to be inspected for cross-compliance than their western comrades.

  • Farmers in the west and northwest, who are facing a crippling shortage of fodder.

  • Dairy farmers, as milk supplies drop by the equivalent of €20m in the wake of storms.

  • Cork farmers who suffered days without power following ex-hurricane Ophelia and her successor Storm Brian.
