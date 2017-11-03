Sign in to your account
Good week, bad week: winners and losers in farming

By on
Find out who had a week to remember and who had a week to forget in agriculture.
Good week for…

  • Aurivo and Lakeland suppliers, who now have the option to sell some of their milk supplies at a fixed price.
  • Talking bulls, as the ICBF tackles some breeders’ concerns about the €uro-Stars and individual bulls.

  • Tillage farmers, who have been frantically sowing winter crops in a badly needed fine weather window.

  • Reeling in the years, with a look back at why glyphosate is so entrenched in farming.
  • Knowledge Transfer farmers, who are set to receive €14m in payments in the coming weeks.

    • Bad week for…

  • Minister for Transport Shane Ross, who was forced to back down on plans for an NCT-style test for tractors.
  • Farmers on heavy ground in the northwest and west, where fodder supply shortages are beginning to bite.

  • Farmers who have suffered crippling losses due to ash dieback disease.

  • Dairy beef production, as one factory boss warns about the quality of beef coming through.
  • A tractor-driving teenager, who ended up in court after using his tractor to try to pull girls.
