Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Good week, bad week: winners and losers in farming this week
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Good week, bad week: winners and losers in farming this week

By on
The Irish Farmers Journal reviews the week that has been – who had a good week and who endured a difficult seven days.
The Irish Farmers Journal reviews the week that has been – who had a good week and who endured a difficult seven days.

Good week for…

  • Brexit breakthroughs, as the UK guarantees there will be no hard border on the island of Ireland. We look at what this means for farmers and how the real business is only beginning now.

  • Anyone with finished cattle to sell, as the national beef kill looks set to hit a 10-year high.
  • Department of Agriculture officials, who secured a derogation for highly stocked farmers, subject to strict new rules.
  • Women in agriculture, as North Tipperary IFA elects its first female chair.

  • Farmers contemplating using or producing renewable energy crops, as the Renewable Heat Incentive is launched.

    • Bad week for…

  • Farmers on marginal land, as Brussels looks set to land a massive fine on Ireland related to land eligibility.

  • Buying fertiliser, as farmers can expect to pay €40 to €50/t more as prices rise.
  • 10,000 GLAS farmers who are currently ‘ineligible for payment’, according to the Department of Agriculture.

  • Comparing farm incomes across the sectors, as the gap between dairying and other sectors widens.
  • Farmers facing a fodder shortage, as the Minister puts a fodder scheme on the long finger.

    • More in News
    Tractor, loader and shear grab stolen in Cavan
    News
    Tractor, loader and shear grab stolen in Cavan
    By Amy Forde on 09 December 2017
    Member
    Young Farmer Scheme and National Reserve payments begin to issue
    News
    Young Farmer Scheme and National Reserve payments begin to issue
    By Amy Forde on 09 December 2017
    Updated: snow and ice weather warning in place
    News
    Updated: snow and ice weather warning in place
    By Caitríona Morrissey on 09 December 2017
    Related tags
    Related Stories
    Member
    Watch: pig slurry and out-of-date pizza turned into renewable gas
    Renewables
    Watch: pig slurry and out-of-date pizza turned into renewable gas
    By Thomas Hubert on 29 November 2017
    Member
    Brexit breakthrough: what it means for farmers
    News
    Brexit breakthrough: what it means for farmers
    By Patrick Donohoe on 08 December 2017
    Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: farmer wins €50,000 and Brexit farm impact
    News
    Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: farmer wins €50,000 and Brexit farm impact
    By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 08 December 2017
    M & M Nursery and Landscaping
    Nationwide Delivery.Planting Service Available.M & M NurseryBirr Co. Off...
    View ad
    Battery Reconditioner & charger
    Battery Reconditioner & charger DON'T BUY NEW BATTERIES! Recondition your ol...
    View ad
    New mobile cattle penning
    Full Grant spec, In stock!...
    View ad
    New patented invention Quick puller staple puller
    10 Times faster and easier to use than a pliersStrip a fence in no time :wat...
    View ad
    Easy wire puller
    * Brand New * Quickly and easily tensions either fencing or netting wire aro...
    View ad

    Place ad