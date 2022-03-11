Larry Goodman's ABP and Parma employ a number of Ukrainian nationals in Poland and across Europe.

The Goodman Foundation, in collaboration with ABP Food Group and the Parma Group - which includes Blackrock Health Group, Blackrock Clinic, Galway Clinic and Hermitage Clinic - has announced a donation of €3m to UNICEF, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in order to support the people of Ukraine.

The foundation announced the donation decision on Friday.

A spokesperson highlighted that ABP and Parma employ a number of Ukrainian nationals in Poland and across Europe.

They report that the companies are working locally with the Polish authorities and are providing direct humanitarian assistance on the ground to colleagues affected by the war in Ukraine.

Facilitate

ABP and Parma will also facilitate the wider livestock farming community if they wish to make donations.

Internal colleague initiatives with the companies will also be established for those employees who wish to make donations.

Any money raised from these sources will also be matched, up to an additional total of €2m, according to the spokesperson.

“One-hundred percent of donations will go directly to UNICEF, MSF and the ICRC to fund the immediate and urgent humanitarian response in Ukraine,” they said.

KPMG will also oversee a governance structure for the project.

The spokesperson said that the thoughts of the Goodman Foundation, ABP Food Group, Parma Group and their employees are with those affected by the conflict in Ukraine and with their many Ukrainian colleagues and friends.