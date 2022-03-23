The Goodman Foundation is seeking to raise €7m to support the humanitarian effort in Ukraine.

The foundation, along with the Goodman-owned ABP Food Group and Parma Group (which includes Blackrock Health Group – Blackrock Clinic, Galway Clinic and Hermitage Clinic), have directly committed an initial €3m donation to UNICEF, Médecins Sans Frontières and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

In addition, those working at Goodman companies, the livestock farming community and suppliers of goods and services will be facilitated to make donations alongside local fundraising initiatives.

We hope the contribution and fundraising efforts will help to alleviate some of the suffering

All funds raised from these sources however small or large will be matched, up to a total of €2m.

One hundred per cent of donations will go directly to the urgent humanitarian response in Ukraine.

A spokesperson for the Goodman Foundation said: “We are appalled at the scenes we are witnessing in Ukraine. We hope the contribution and fundraising efforts will help to alleviate some of the suffering and the decision to match funds raised reflects the desire of farmers, colleagues and suppliers across our businesses to support the people of Ukraine”.

Those seeking to contribute to the fund can do so by contacting their local ABP site with further information available on the ABP Food Group website.