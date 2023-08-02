Back in 2008, the Goodman family’s Parma Developments Ltd submitted plans for a luxury hotel, retail units, an art gallery and a boardwalk along the river Suir for the 5ac former Clonmel Foods site in the town.

That development never went ahead, and the former factory site became increasingly dilapidated, falling victim to a major fire in 2018. A new company, South City Ltd, applied for permission to clear the site in 2019.

That same company was this week granted permission for a development consisting of 93 residential dwellings, two local retail units, a café and a riverside footpath.

Gone are the luxury hotel, the boardwalk and the art gallery.

South City, the company behind the latest application, is a Jersey-based company fully owned by Parma Developments BV, part of the Parma Group which is the holding group for the non-agribusiness side of the Goodman empire.