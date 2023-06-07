Francie Gorman and Martin Stapleton have both declared their intention to stand for the IFA presidency.

At Tuesday evening’s Laois county executive meeting, drystock and tillage farmer Gorman was nominated by his local Ballinakill branch, and endorsed by the executive.

On Wednesday, Stapleton informed the Limerick county executive of his decision to seek the nomination, and asked for his county’s support. Both men now need to secure nominations from five more county chairs to formally enter the field, meaning there can be a maximum of four candidates.

Currently the south Leinster regional chair, Gorman has previously served on the IFA’s livestock committee and been Laois county chair. “I want to be a president on the ground among members,” Gorman told the Irish Farmers Journal. “Our reputation is built on being credible on the big issues. I want to build a team based on the best people, voluntary members or staff, strongly representing farmers in public on the issues of the day.”

Stapleton, currently the national treasurer/national returning officer, will be stepping away from the latter role to pursue the presidency.

A dairy farmer from Oola in east Limerick, Stapleton was previously chair of the farm business committee.

In his address to the Limerick executive, he stressed the need for unity among farmers across all sectors and of his desire to restore the respect of Irish farmers and of the IFA.

The election will take place towards the end of the year, with voting across the IFA’s over 900 branches in November and early December to see who will succeed Tim Cullinan.