Francie Gorman addresses a crowd of over 300 at the launch of his bid to become president of the IFA.

"I am a team player. As president of IFA, we will work together. Unity, strength, delivery is not just a motto, it's essential. We in rural Ireland need to pull together across the board."

So said Francie Gorman launching his bid to become president of the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) in Abbeyleix on Friday night.

A large crowd gathered, some to be seen, but most to publicly express their support for his candidacy.

Among the Ballinakill drystock and tillage farmer's backers are former president John Bryan and current county chairs Pat Walsh (Offaly), Jer O'Mahony (Wexford) and Jim Mulhall (Kilkenny), who all spoke in his favour.

John Coughlan, who contested the presidency in 2019, was also there in support, as was former Tipperary south county chair Erica O'Keeffe.

With nominations closing next Tuesday, the election seems certain to be a two-horse race between Gorman and Limerick farmer Martin Stapleton.

Tribute paid

Gorman paid tribute to fellow Laois man and former IFA president Padraig Walshe, who died earlier this year. Padraig's wife Ella was in attendance.

Neighbour Helen James (a noted jam-maker) said "as a child he was vocal, strong and determined". Anne Baker, the recent Cork north chair, said Gorman "showed leadership qualities in a room full of wannabees".

Anne Marie McHugh described how Gorman had given two and a half days to help resolve an issue she had had on her home farm that was threatening a big hit to the farm's income.

In his address, Gorman described the importation of food with a higher carbon footprint (than Irish food) as "a cop-out of the highest order".

Climate challenge

Farmers "have to be supported in how we meet our climate change targets" he said. "I am proposing that there be an environmental scheme with a payment of €15,000 put in place and open to all farmers - dairy, beef sheep, tillage and organic."

Gorman strongly supported the promotion of women in farming, recognising the need for positive discrimination "to break the glass ceiling for women in [the] IFA".

"I believe I'm the best person for the job, I'm totally committed and, with your support, I will be the next president of [the] IFA," he concluded, before everyone tucked into tea, finger food, sandwiches and hours of election talk.