Francie Gorman has declared his candidacy to become president of the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA).

At Tuesday evening's Laois county executive meeting, Gorman was nominated by his local Ballinakill branch and endorsed by the executive.

He is the first declared candidate in the field and now needs to secure nominations from five more county chairs to formally enter the field.

Currently the south Leinster regional chair, Gorman has previously served on the IFA's livestock committee and been Laois county chair.

Gratitude

Gorman expressed his gratitude to the Laois executive for the nomination and said he was looking forward to a vigorous campaign.

It is widely expected that Limerick's Martin Stapleton, currently the national treasurer and national returning officer, will also declare his candidacy.

That could perhaps be as soon as Wednesday, as the Limerick executive meets that evening.

The election will take place towards the end of the year, with voting across the IFA's 900-plus branches in November and early December.