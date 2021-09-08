The Goulding Angus herd based in north Kerry is set for a female production sale in Roscrea Mart Saturday 18 September at 1pm.

Included in the sale are all female calf registrations from the herd over autumn 2019 and spring 2020.

The Goulding prefix will be a familiar one to most, with a number of bulls standing in AI along with years of show ring success.

Run by Matthew Goulding and family, the sale will see a total of 31 in-calf heifers offered for sale.

Each female line which has bred well in the herd over the past 30 years is represented in the sale.

Speaking ahead of the sale, Matthew said: “We had our last female production sale in 2009, so the time was right again.

“It’s far from a rushed plan. This has been worked on over a number of years with a lifetime of breeding in the lots forward.

“The bulls we use are a bit different than the normal run of the mill so buyers have an opportunity to buy into that also.”

One of the highlights in the sale is that all heifers are in calf to the herd’s new stock bull, Drumhill Eveready.

This bull was only used on the sale heifers which means buyers will be having the first calves born in the country.

Also offered with each heifer sold is five stars of Cheeklaw Edgar who was purchased last year having seen progeny in the North.

In a first for an Irish pedigree sale, each lot’s full €uro-Star evaluations are not featured in the catalogue.

Instead, a QR code accompanies each female which brings you directly to the individual ICBF evaluation for that animal. These catalogues can be viewed on the Facebook page Goulding Angus.

Al heifers will be export tested and the sale will be streamed to online bidders through MartBids.ie

First national finals for Shorthorn society

The Irish Shorthorn cattle society will hold its first ever national show in Elphin Mart next Saturday 11 September under strict COVID-19 rules and regulations.

There are 11 pedigree all-Ireland titles up for grabs in both senior and junior sections.

There are also a number of commercial un-haltered classes for both male and female animals on the day.

The society will also run two young handler classes on the day. There are over 100 entries in the classes from 31 different breeders from all over Ireland.

Current president of the Irish Shorthorn Society Kieran Flatley said: “A lot of hard work has gone into organising the event. It’s our first ever national show and we are overwhelmed with the support we have received from breeders and sponsors.

“ The committee is showing great drive and energy to make it enjoyable for everybody on the day.”

The female champion on the day will receive the Tommy Quinn memorial cup while the male champion will receive the Kieran McAllister perpetual cup. The intermediate heifer champion will be presented with the Donal Byrne cup.

Tasked with judging on the day is Bobby Landers. Bobby has grown up with Shorthorns all his life in the famous Cairnsmore herd in Scotland.

Keelties sale

The Keelties herd of Dermot O’Brien is set for a full dispersal on Wednesday 15 Septmebr in Castleisland Mart at 3pm.

The sale will comprise 37 head of pedigree Angus including 15 cows and calves and 10 Angus heifers.

Offered in the sale will be two full-sisters of the all-Ireland champion Keelties Helene and dam of the AI bull Keelties Galliano.