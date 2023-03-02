The SEAI will also increase the maximum grant funding available under the EXEED scheme.

The Government has announced an increase in funding to two key renewable energy schemes.

Both the Support Scheme for Renewable Heat (SSRH) and the Excellence in Energy Efficient Design (EXEED) schemes are set to see new an increase in funding to promote their uptake.

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) says it will immediately implement a broad suite of changes in the SSRH to increase support levels, target larger energy users and ensure that appropriate support is available for renewable heat technology in buildings and industry.

These changes include increasing the support for heat pump installations to a maximum of 40%, maintaining the maximum support for biomass applications at €3.5m over 15 years, expanding the scheme to the Emission Trading Scheme sector, which comprises of large industry and large fossil fuel users, and a number of other measures.

The SEAI will also increase the maximum grant funding available under the EXEED scheme for high-impact energy efficiency and renewable energy projects to a maximum of €3m and introduce simplified evaluation and improved economic thresholds.

Welcomed

The Irish Bioenergy Association (IrBEA) welcomed the relaunch of the SSRH.

Speaking at the relaunch event in Dublin, IrBEA CEO Seán Finan said: “With a broadened scope to include emissions trading scheme heat users, we strongly encourage non-domestic heat users to consider applying for this scheme and install a biomass heating system through the SSRH, which will deliver long-term environmental and economic benefits.”

Support so far

The SSRH has to date provided 15-year biomass support tariffs to 90 installations, with 30 installations commissioned and already receiving regular payments.

This equates to a total committed support of €35m over 15 years and 90GWh of renewable heat annually.

The EXCEED scheme has to date provided support to over 200 companies - equating to a total committed support of €15.6m.