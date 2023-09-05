The National Ploughing Association (NPA) has been approached by Government to accommodate Ukrainian refugees on the site in Ratheniska, Co Laois, following this year's event.

NPA assistant managing director Anna Marie McHugh told the Irish Farmers Journal on Tuesday that the site is not a suitable venue for refugees, as it is a working farm.

It comes as Electric Picnic's site in Stradbally, Co Laois, expects 750 Ukrainians to arrive this week and be housed in tents.

However, McHugh has said that the NPA welcomed the Government to erect a tent at this year's Ploughing in order for members of the public who could host refugees to approach them.

Phone call

"I got one phone call - a two or three minute phone call - I was just asked the question was the site suitable, was it a possible venue for Ukrainian people to come and stay, was the infrastructure there. It's not and I explained that to the gentleman that phoned me.

"These are all commercial tents that are here. They'll start moving straight away and they'll start to be dismantled and taken away immediately after the event. We don't have a campsite - Electric Picnic would have had a campsite, we don't have that here.

"In about six or eight weeks, there will be animals on the ground - there will be sheep grazing again. It's a working farm."

Preparations

Meanwhile, two weeks out from the Ploughing, McHugh said at the launch of Ploughing 2023 on Tuesday that preparations for the three-day event are well under way.

"The infrastructure here now is further along than what it usually would be at this point, so that's a good sign. At this stage, the thing happens itself," she said.