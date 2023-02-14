The green bio-refinery approach will convert freshly harvested grass into a range of products for use as cattle feed, protein concentrate and fertiliser or bioenergy applications.

The Government has announced a €3m investment in an integrated anaerobic digestion (AD) and green bio-refining demonstration initiative.

The funding has been jointly awarded to University College Dublin (UCD) and Munster Technological University (MTU) for the further development of climate neutral farming as part of the Farm Zero Carbon research project currently being undertaken on the Shinagh Estate's demonstration farm in west Cork.

The initiative will explore agri-centric biomethane production through AD, diversify land use and increase the volume of homegrown proteins to support the livestock sector.

The green bio-refinery approach will convert freshly harvested grass into a range of products for use as cattle feed, protein concentrate and fertiliser or bioenergy applications.

The funding comes from carbon tax funds and aims to enhance knowledge and skills in biomethane production and bio-refinery activities.

Sustainability

Minister for Agriculture, Food, and the Marine Charlie McConalogue and Minister of State for research and innovation Martin Heydon jointly awarded the funding.

Minister McConalogue said funding has been being provided to create an integrated AD and grass bio-refinery unit, which will help farmers meet their climate action targets and identify new income streams.

The Farm Zero Carbon project, led by BiOrbic and the Carbery Group, won the Science Foundation Ireland zero emissions challenge and aims to create a climate-neutral dairy farm.

Industry partners, including BiOrbic and Carbery, welcomed the investment and the potential of grass bio-refineries.

Co-director of the MTU 'CircBio' Research Group James Gaffey welcomed the development, highlighting the potential of grass bio-refinery for improving the sustainability and value of grass.