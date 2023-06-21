Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said that the Government is committed to increasing the area under tillage.

He said: “Tillage enterprises have a critical role to play in the overall sustainability of food production in Ireland.”

The Minister stated that the Government is committed to achieving the target outlined in the Climate Action Plan to increase the tillage area by 52,000ha from 2022 to 400,000ha by 2030. However, figures from the Irish Farmers Journal and the industry suggest that the tillage area is set to decline by between 1% and 2% this year.

Speaking at the Tillage Industry Ireland AGM in Teagasc Oak Park, ahead of visiting the Crops and Cover Crop Cultivations open day, the Minister said that the low carbon footprint of Irish tillage can make a significant contribution to developing a circular economy in feed and food production.

Figures from the Signpost programme at the open day place the carbon footprint of Irish tillage farms at 1.3t CO²eq/ha.

The Minister stated: “The key stakeholders committed to the success of Irish tillage must remain focused on the 400,000ha target. I have asked the Tillage Task Force established under the Food Vision framework to help ensure that the mix of research, operational skills and policies helps guide us to this target by 2030.

“I think that it is appropriate that we, as the broader Irish tillage industry sector, are reaffirming this commitment here at Oak Park – an internationally recognised centre of research excellence into sustainable tillage production.”

The Minister used the Irish drinks industry as an example of international success which has been built on the “unique credentials of Irish-grown barley, clean Irish water, the skills of our farmers, brewers and distillers which combine to underpin the provenance of our products in international markets”.

Tillage Industry Ireland has representatives from the fertiliser, seed and agrochemical industries, as well as merchants, tillage consultants, the Agricultural Trust and the Irish Farmers Association.

In a report published in 2020, TII reported that the tillage sector sustains about 11,000 full-time jobs in Ireland and that annual tillage output in the economy is valued at €1.3bn.