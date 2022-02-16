The heat in the Lebanon will be no bother to Martin Heydon having been in Kilcullen Mart's CAP meeting last year. \ Claire Nash

The noble tradition of our politicians honouring St Patrick’s Day by replicating his work as a missionary is about to resume like COVID-19 never happened.

While St Patrick brought the Good News to the Irish people, our councillors, TDs, and senators bring the good news of Ireland being a country to do business with all across the planet.

And it’s good to see our Government leading by example with a couple of notable exceptions (more of that later).

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin is off to the White House and will also take in London on the way there or back.

An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar heads for Colombia and Chile. Charlie McConalogue, the agriculture minister, is bound to be chilly, as he is going to Canada.

He’s currently in the Middle East on a trade mission, so his pre-tan will be in order at least.

Charlie McConalogue will need his coat in Canada next month, whereas Pippa Hackett won't need the wellies in Greece.

The only ministers not moving are Heather Humphreys and Simon Coveney. Is the Foreign Affairs Minister grounded over partygate?

Or perhaps he’s staying in case the Russian navy invades. He’s also Defence Minister.

When is the Minister for Foreign Affairs the Minister for Staying at Home? After Partygate. \ Philip Doyle

In his stead, Martin Heydon will fulfil the St Patrick’s Day mission to our peacekeeping troops in the Lebanon. Pippa Hackett heads for Greece. Hail glorious St Patrick indeed.